Hyosung TNC 2022 net profit down 98.1 pct to 18.8 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 18.8 billion won (US$15.2 million), down 98.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 123.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.42 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 3.3 percent to 8.88 trillion won.

(END)