Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Spike in heating bills was a foreseen future (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Small businesses shocked by soaring heating bills (Kookmin Daily)
-- IMF lowers growth forecast for S. Korea for third consecutive term (Donga Ilbo)
-- China toughens COVID-19 entry requirements for arrivals from S. Korea in tit-for-tat after Seoul retains rules for Chinese entrants (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ahn takes lead in PPP leadership race with 60.5 pct support: poll (Segye Times)
-- Austin says S. Korea to see more frequent deployment of U.S. strategic assets to Korean Peninsula (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Unsold new homes piling up in Mapo, Yongsan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. to more frequently deploy strategic assets to Korean Peninsula: Austin (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. to deploy F-22 stealth fighter jets, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers to Korean Peninsula more frequently against N.K. threats (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung reports earnings shock, hints at 'technical' cut in output (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung to keep capital expenditures at similar level to last year's despite chip downturn (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Austin reaffirms U.S. extended deterrence (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to further step up military exercises (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to expand scope of joint military exercises (Korea Times)
(END)

