SK hynix swings to red in Q4
All News 07:44 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 3.52 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), swinging from a profit of 3.31 trillion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.7 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 4.21 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 37.8 percent to 7.69 trillion won.
The loss was 82.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss N.K. threats, regional security in Seoul talks