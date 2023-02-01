SK hynix swings to red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 3.52 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), swinging from a profit of 3.31 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.7 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 4.21 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 37.8 percent to 7.69 trillion won.

The loss was 82.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

