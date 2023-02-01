SK hynix 2022 net profit down 74.6 pct to 2.43 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.43 trillion won (US$2 billion), down 74.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 7 trillion won, down 43.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 3.8 percent to 44.64 trillion won.

