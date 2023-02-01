Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK hynix 2022 net profit down 74.6 pct to 2.43 tln won

All News 07:45 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.43 trillion won (US$2 billion), down 74.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 7 trillion won, down 43.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 3.8 percent to 44.64 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#SK Hynix
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!