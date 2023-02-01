SK hynix 2022 net profit down 74.6 pct to 2.43 tln won
All News 07:45 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.43 trillion won (US$2 billion), down 74.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 7 trillion won, down 43.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 3.8 percent to 44.64 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss N.K. threats, regional security in Seoul talks