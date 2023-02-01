S. Korea's top diplomat to visit U.S. for talks on strengthening alliance, N.K. provocations
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will depart for the United States on Wednesday for talks on strengthening their alliance and seek international support in dealing with North Korea's provocations.
Park and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, plan to hold talks in Washington, D.C., on Friday (local time), Park's ministry said.
The minister is also scheduled to meet with senior officials at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration to discuss bilateral cooperation in space-related areas.
Before his trip to Washington, Park will stop by New York for a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He also plans to meet with ambassadors from members of the U.N. Security Council to request their support in responding to the North's saber-rattling. Park plans to return to Seoul on Saturday.
