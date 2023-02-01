(LEAD) S. Korea's top diplomat heads to U.S. for talks on alliance, N.K. provocations

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with quotes; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin left Wednesday for the United States to hold talks on strengthening the bilateral alliance and seek international support in dealing with North Korea's provocations.

Park and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, plan to hold talks in Washington, D.C., on Friday (local time), Park's ministry said.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with senior officials at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration to discuss bilateral cooperation in space-related areas.

Speaking to reporters just before departure from Incheon International Airport, Park said he would use this week's trip to "prepare for events to commemorate the 70th (anniversary) of the (bilateral) alliance and discuss ways for the future development of the relations to help revive our economy and leave the people relieved (when it comes to the health of the alliance)."

Asked about whether the issue of President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible trip to the U.S. in the coming months would be discussed as well, Park said he plans to talk about "various ideas" for the two countries to "open a new future together."

Before his trip to Washington, Park will stop by New York for a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He also plans to meet with ambassadors from members of the U.N. Security Council to request their support in responding to the North's saber-rattling. Park plans to return to Seoul on Sunday.



