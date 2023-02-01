4 S. Korean activists arrested for alleged anti-gov't activities upon N.K. orders

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean activists were arrested Wednesday on charges of conducting anti-government activities after taking orders from North Korea.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution's request to detain the four, saying they are a flight risk and could destroy evidence.

The four allegedly established an anti-government organization based in the southeastern city of Changwon in 2016 after receiving orders from North Korean agents in a number of Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia.

The activists have since organized anti-U.S. protests and activities in support of North Korea, prosecutors said.

A South Korean activist (C) enters the Seoul Central District Court on Jan. 31, 2023, to attend a court hearing over his potential arrest. (Yonhap)

