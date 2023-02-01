4 S. Korean activists arrested for alleged anti-gov't activities upon N.K. orders
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean activists were arrested Wednesday on charges of conducting anti-government activities after taking orders from North Korea.
The Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution's request to detain the four, saying they are a flight risk and could destroy evidence.
The four allegedly established an anti-government organization based in the southeastern city of Changwon in 2016 after receiving orders from North Korean agents in a number of Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia.
The activists have since organized anti-U.S. protests and activities in support of North Korea, prosecutors said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss N.K. threats, regional security in Seoul talks