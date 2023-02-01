Go to Contents Go to Navigation

4 S. Korean activists arrested for alleged anti-gov't activities upon N.K. orders

All News 08:08 February 01, 2023

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean activists were arrested Wednesday on charges of conducting anti-government activities after taking orders from North Korea.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution's request to detain the four, saying they are a flight risk and could destroy evidence.

The four allegedly established an anti-government organization based in the southeastern city of Changwon in 2016 after receiving orders from North Korean agents in a number of Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia.

The activists have since organized anti-U.S. protests and activities in support of North Korea, prosecutors said.

A South Korean activist (C) enters the Seoul Central District Court on Jan. 31, 2023, to attend a court hearing over his potential arrest. (Yonhap)

A South Korean activist (C) enters the Seoul Central District Court on Jan. 31, 2023, to attend a court hearing over his potential arrest. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#court #espionage #North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!