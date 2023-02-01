Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Base taxi fare in Seoul rises by 1,000 won to 4,800 won

All News 09:14 February 01, 2023

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The basic taxi fare in Seoul rose by 1,000 won (US$0.8) to 4,800 won on Wednesday, marking the first hike in nearly four years.

The Seoul metropolitan government raised the base rate for midsized sedan cabs operating in the capital city starting 4 a.m. The last hike was carried out in February 2019.

The distance covered in the basic fare was shortened to 1.6 kilometers from the previous 2 km, and an additional 100 won is charged for every 131 meters of travel distance, changed from the previous 132 meters.

Under the new fare plan, a 7-km taxi ride from Jonggak Station in central Seoul to Sinsa Station in southern Seoul between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. costs 11,000 won, up from the previous 9,600 won.

The city government's decision came amid growing complaints about a shortage of cabs in the city, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to increase nighttime taxi services, the city also allowed taxi drivers to charge a nighttime surcharge from 10 p.m. instead of midnight starting in December.

In accordance, a 10-km nighttime taxi ride from Jonggak Station in central Seoul to Gangnam Station in southern Seoul costs 17,700 won.

Taxis gather at a stop in front of Seoul Station in the capital on Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

Taxis gather at a stop in front of Seoul Station in the capital on Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#taxi fare
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!