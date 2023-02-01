Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-1 Cloudy 0

Incheon 02/-2 Cloudy 0

Suwon 04/-2 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 05/01 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 06/01 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 05/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/02 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 09/02 Cloudy 10

Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 0

Busan 13/06 Sunny 10

(END)

