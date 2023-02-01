Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-1 Cloudy 0
Incheon 02/-2 Cloudy 0
Suwon 04/-2 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 05/01 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 06/01 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 05/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/02 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 09/02 Cloudy 10
Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 13/06 Sunny 10

