S-Oil Q4 net income down 19.8 pct to 231.3 bln won

All News 09:24 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 231.3 billion won (US$188 million), down 19.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 157.5 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 391.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 27.8 percent to 10.59 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 194.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
