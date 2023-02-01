S-Oil Q4 net income down 19.8 pct to 231.3 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 231.3 billion won (US$188 million), down 19.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 157.5 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 391.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 27.8 percent to 10.59 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 194.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for adjusting regulatory, labor systems to global standards
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss N.K. threats, regional security in Seoul talks