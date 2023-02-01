S-Oil 2022 net income up 52.8 pct to 2.1 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.1 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), up 52.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 3.4 trillion won, up 59.2 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 54.6 percent to 42.44 trillion won.

