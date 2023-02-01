N. Korea highlights its ties with Vietnam on 73rd anniv. of diplomatic relations

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has highlighted its friendly relationship with Vietnam, hoping to continue to develop their ties on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to its state media Wednesday.

Vietnam's ambassador to North Korea and embassy staff members laid a flower basket at the statues of late North Korean former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang the previous day to mark the anniversary, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Forged in 1950, the Pyongyang-Hanoi diplomatic relations turned frosty due largely to Vietnam's establishment of diplomatic ties with South Korea in 1992.

But their relations began to improve in the 2000s and were fully normalized on the occasion of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to Hanoi in February 2019 for his summit with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

This file photo, provided by the EPA, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting Vietnam on the occasion of his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in February 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

