Online shopping hits fresh high in 2022 on travel demand

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Online shopping in South Korea reached a new record in 2022 following firm demand for travel services amid eased concerns over the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

The value of online shopping transactions stood at 206.4 trillion won (US$167.3 billion) in 2022, up 10.4 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

It marked the largest number since the statistics agency began compiling related data in 2001.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices rose 13.4 percent on-year to 153 trillion won. Mobile shopping accounted for around 75 percent of the total value of online shopping.

By sector, sales of travel and transportation services soared 93.5 percent to 18 trillion won amid eased COVID-19 regulations around the globe, the data showed.

Sales of food and beverages online also advanced 15.9 percent to 28.1 trillion won, although those of cosmetics moved down 14.6 percent over the period to 10.3 trillion won.

Demand for food delivery services online advanced 2 percent to hit 26 trillion won, it added.

In December alone, the value of online shopping transactions reached 18.7 trillion won, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier. Mobile shopping accounted for 73.6 percent of the total value of online shopping.

South Koreans' direct online purchases from foreign countries, meanwhile, moved down 10.9 percent on-year to reach 1.34 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Local online shopping platforms' overseas sales also slid 61.9 percent to reach 353 billion won over the period, the data showed.



