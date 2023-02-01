The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.50 3.50
2-M 3.51 3.52
3-M 3.53 3.54
6-M 3.61 3.62
12-M 3.65 3.65
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for adjusting regulatory, labor systems to global standards
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss N.K. threats, regional security in Seoul talks