Furniture firms raided over alleged price fixing
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the offices of major furniture firms as part of their investigation into price-fixing allegations.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of investigators to around 10 places to obtain relevant documents.
Among the firms are leading furniture maker Hanssem Group and Hyundai Livart Furniture Co., another major local furniture manufacturer and distributor.
The companies allegedly colluded to fix their bidding price on contracts put forward by construction firms for built-in furniture in apartment complexes, they said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
(2nd LD) Na bows out of PPP leadership race
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for adjusting regulatory, labor systems to global standards
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss N.K. threats, regional security in Seoul talks