S. Korea, U.S., EU urge ending of violence in Myanmar in joint statement

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States, the European Union and 19 other countries issued a joint statement calling for the end of violence in Myanmar on Wednesday, the second anniversary of a military coup in the Southeast Asian nation.

The statement signed by the countries' foreign ministers and the EU's diplomatic chief pressed Myanmar's military regime to "end violence and create space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue to allow for any democratic process to resume," according to South Korea's foreign ministry.

It also urged the international community to support efforts to hold those responsible for human rights violations and abuses to account, and meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Myanmar's people.



Activists stage a protest supporting the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 7, 2022. (Yonhap)

