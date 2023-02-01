The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports log double-digit decline in January; trade deficit hits record high

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports logged a steeper on-year decline in January on weak demand for semiconductors and other items amid an economic slowdown, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The country also suffered the largest ever monthly trade deficit on high energy prices last month, deepening concerns over the country's economic growth momentum.

-----------------

Gov't expands heating bill support for vulnerable people

SEOUL -- The government announced a set of measures Wednesday to help the country's vulnerable people to cope with a spike in heating and energy bills.

The move came amid a mounting public outcry over higher heating bills caused by a global surge in gas and energy prices.

-----------------

(3rd LD) SK hynix logs operating loss in Q4 on slumping demand, falling prices

SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc. said Wednesday it swung to a deficit in the fourth quarter due to the global chip market's slowdown amid weak demand and oversupply.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker logged an operating loss of 1.7 trillion won (US$1.37 billion) for the three months ending in December, compared with a profit of 4.21 trillion won a year ago.

-----------------

China imposes mandatory virus tests for arrivals from S. Korea only in latest protest over curbs

SEOUL/BEIJING -- China resumed mandatory COVID-19 tests for arrivals from South Korea only Wednesday, in its latest tit-for-tat response over Seoul's strengthened antivirus curbs against travelers from the neighboring nation.

In a notice sent Tuesday to airlines operating between the two neighbors, Chinese aviation authorities said all passengers on board direct flights from South Korea to China will receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival from Wednesday, according to the officials.

-----------------

Base taxi fare in Seoul rises by 1,000 won to 4,800 won

SEOUL -- The basic taxi fare in Seoul rose by 1,000 won (US$0.8) to 4,800 won on Wednesday, marking the first hike in nearly four years.

The Seoul metropolitan government raised the base rate for midsized sedan cabs operating in the capital city starting 4 a.m. The last hike was carried out in February 2019.

-----------------

S. Korea's top diplomat to visit U.S. for talks on strengthening alliance, N.K. provocations

SEOUL -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will depart for the United States on Wednesday for talks on strengthening their alliance and seek international support in dealing with North Korea's provocations.

Park and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, plan to hold talks in Washington, D.C., on Friday (local time), Park's ministry said.

-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 20,000 after eased indoor mask rules

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to over 20,000 on Wednesday as the government eased indoor mask-wearing restrictions in an effort to fully restore pre-pandemic normalcy amid a recent overall downward trend.

The country reported 20,420 new cases, including 28 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,197,066, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

-----------------

POSCO Chemical breaks ground on 10,000-ton anode material plant in Pohang

SEOUL -- POSCO Chemical Co., a South Korean manufacturer of industrial materials, said Wednesday it has begun construction of its second factory for synthetic graphite anode materials in the country's southeast.

POSCO Chemical broke ground on the plant at its key manufacturing complex in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday, the company said in a release.



