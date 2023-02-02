Bithumb's de facto owner arrested over alleged embezzlement
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- A businessman known to be the de facto owner of the operator of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb was arrested Thursday over alleged embezzlement.
The Seoul Southern District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kang Jong-hyun. He is facing multiple charges, including embezzlement, dereliction of duty and fraudulent transactions.
The 41-year-old businessman is the elder brother of Kang Ji-yeon, the head of the kiosk supplier Inbiogen, which holds the biggest share in Vidente Co. Vidente is the largest shareholder of Bithumb by holding a 34.22 percent stake.
Prosecutors suspect the siblings colluded to embezzle corporate funds and manipulate stock prices.
Prosecutors have expanded an investigation surrounding the siblings since last year, starting with raiding the offices of several Bithumb affiliates. Kang Jong-hyun has also been banned from leaving the country.
Kang recently came under the spotlight after a romantic relationship with actress Park Min-young.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to test-launch new 'high-power' Hyunmoo ballistic missile this week: source
-
China imposes mandatory virus tests for arrivals from S. Korea only in latest protest over curbs
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
S. Korea to demand clarification from top Asian sports body over Russia's Asian Games participation