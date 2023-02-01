Mercedes-Benz Korea to further strengthen EV lineup
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Mercedes-Benz Korea said Wednesday it will further strengthen its electric vehicle lineup in coming years to cement its leading status in the Korean imported passenger vehicle market.
On Tuesday, the German carmaker launched the all-electric EQS SUV built on its new EVA2 platform for Korean customers and will introduce the EQE SUV later this year, the company said in a statement.
Mercedes-Benz Korea sold more than 80,000 vehicles last year and six percent of them were battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Korea has emerged as Mercedes-Benz's fourth-biggest passenger car market.
"We will significantly raise the ratio of EVs in the product lineup depending on market development (or demands)," Johannes Schoen, vice president in charge of product, marketing & digital business at Mercedes-Benz Korea, told reporters.
In its electrification push, Mercedes-Benz Korea launched the new EQA SUV and the new EQS sedan in 2021, following the launch of its first pure electric model, the EQC 400 4MATIC SUV, in 2019.
Last year, the company added three BEVs, including the new EQB SUV, the new EQE sedan, and the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ sedan, all under its all-electric brand Mercedes-EQ.
Mercedes-Benz Korea topped the local imported car market in 2022 for the seventh straight year on growing demand for high-end and environment friendly cars.
The company sold 80,976 vehicles in 2022, up from 76,152 units a year ago, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).
In efforts to woo customers, Mercedes-Benz opened Korea's first and the world's seventh AMG Brand Center, which allows visitors to experience the high-performance brand Mercedes-AMG, in 2021.
The company said it will also strengthen its digital sales platform that helps customers purchase its vehicles, as well as receive after-sales services.
For all of 2022, the country's imported car registrations rose 0.6 percent on-year to 283,435 autos, KAIDA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for adjusting regulatory, labor systems to global standards
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(LEAD) Ex-Ssangbangwool chief said to have paid N. Korea US$8 mln in 2019 on behalf of Lee, Gyeonggi Province