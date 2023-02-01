Activist indicted over alleged unauthorized contact with N. Korea spies
JEONJU, South Korea, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- A progressive South Korean activist has been indicted on charges of making unauthorized contact with North Korean spies, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Ha Yeon-ho allegedly violated the National Security Law that bans unauthorized contact with North Koreans, the Jeonju District Prosecutors Office said. He is the head of a progressive civic organization, Jeonbuk People Movement, which is based in North Jeolla Province.
Ha allegedly met with North Korean agents on several occasions in cities such as Hanoi and Beijing between 2013 and 2019, prosecutors said. Ha also emailed them to report about domestic issues.
Ha denied the allegations, saying an investigation is suppression.
The investigation came after the National Intelligence Service probed several progressive figures based in North Jeolla Province, South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island last year.
