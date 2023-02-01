S. Korean websites fully restored after Chinese cyberattacks
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Twelve South Korean websites attacked by a Chinese hacking group have been fully restored more than a week after the incident, officials said Wednesday.
The Chinese attackers, identifying themselves as Xiaoqiying, hacked into the websites of 12 academic organizations and institutions on Jan. 22, including the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy, the Korean Archaeological Society and the Korean Academy of Basic Medicine & Health Science.
The attack took place in the middle of the four-day Lunar New Year holiday that began Jan. 21.
The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), the country's internet safety watchdog, has helped the 12 institutions normalize their servers and their web pages have become available, according to KISA officials.
For more than a week, most of the attacked websites were inaccessible, showing an error page or a warning message by the hacking group.
KISA said it is now checking online security in public institutions and will stay vigilant against a possible attack by the Chinese hacking group.
