F&F Q4 net profit down 13.7 pct to 111.3 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 111.3 billion won (US$90.4 million), down 13.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 154.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 183.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0.8 percent to 558.9 billion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 144 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

