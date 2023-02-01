F&F Q4 net profit down 13.7 pct to 111.3 bln won
All News 15:52 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 111.3 billion won (US$90.4 million), down 13.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 154.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 183.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0.8 percent to 558.9 billion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 144 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for adjusting regulatory, labor systems to global standards
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(LEAD) Ex-Ssangbangwool chief said to have paid N. Korea US$8 mln in 2019 on behalf of Lee, Gyeonggi Province