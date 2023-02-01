F&F 2022 net income up 66.6 pct to 386.5 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 386.5 billion won (US$313.9 million), up 66.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 61.9 percent on-year to 522.4 billion won. Annual revenue increased 66.1 percent to 1.8 trillion won.

(END)