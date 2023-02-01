KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 21,200 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 13,550 DN 70
DB HiTek 44,950 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,730 UP 330
Kogas 33,400 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 37,950 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,900 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,603 UP 2
Hyundai M&F INS 30,800 DN 150
SK hynix 91,400 UP 2,900
Hanwha 28,200 DN 100
CJ 82,900 UP 500
Youngpoong 626,000 UP 1,000
LX INT 35,150 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 170,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 39,900 DN 1,150
LotteChilsung 155,700 DN 4,200
Hyosung 70,800 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 67,200 UP 1,600
LOTTE 32,150 DN 200
SLCORP 26,300 UP 650
Yuhan 53,300 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 17,180 UP 280
SamsungElec 61,800 UP 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,300 DN 20
POSCO Holdings 303,500 UP 3,000
Shinsegae 229,000 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 81,100 DN 1,700
KAL 24,350 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,200 DN 100
TaekwangInd 737,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,750 UP 550
SGBC 48,200 UP 800
Nongshim 336,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,760 0
Boryung 9,610 DN 20
POSCO CHEMICAL 223,500 DN 500
ORION Holdings 15,450 DN 150
Daewoong 21,700 DN 450
