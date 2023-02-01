SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Daesang 21,200 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 13,550 DN 70

DB HiTek 44,950 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,730 UP 330

Kogas 33,400 UP 50

HyundaiEng&Const 37,950 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,900 UP 50

TaihanElecWire 1,603 UP 2

Hyundai M&F INS 30,800 DN 150

SK hynix 91,400 UP 2,900

Hanwha 28,200 DN 100

CJ 82,900 UP 500

Youngpoong 626,000 UP 1,000

LX INT 35,150 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 170,000 UP 3,000

AmoreG 39,900 DN 1,150

LotteChilsung 155,700 DN 4,200

Hyosung 70,800 UP 200

DB INSURANCE 67,200 UP 1,600

LOTTE 32,150 DN 200

SLCORP 26,300 UP 650

Yuhan 53,300 UP 1,000

GCH Corp 17,180 UP 280

SamsungElec 61,800 UP 800

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,300 DN 20

POSCO Holdings 303,500 UP 3,000

Shinsegae 229,000 DN 2,500

LG Corp. 81,100 DN 1,700

KAL 24,350 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,200 DN 100

TaekwangInd 737,000 DN 5,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,750 UP 550

SGBC 48,200 UP 800

Nongshim 336,000 DN 7,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,760 0

Boryung 9,610 DN 20

POSCO CHEMICAL 223,500 DN 500

ORION Holdings 15,450 DN 150

Daewoong 21,700 DN 450

(MORE)