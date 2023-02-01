Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 February 01, 2023

SKNetworks 4,065 UP 5
KCC 232,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 71,600 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,770 UP 330
KIA CORP. 69,500 UP 2,700
HITEJINRO 26,000 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 90,100 DN 100
DOOSAN 90,400 DN 2,200
DL 61,200 UP 200
GS E&C 23,100 DN 200
Ottogi 470,000 DN 6,000
HtlShilla 80,000 UP 800
MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 230
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 720,000 UP 35,000
NHIS 9,340 UP 140
GS Retail 28,150 DN 700
KPIC 165,000 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,970 UP 160
SKC 97,400 UP 2,200
LS 67,700 DN 2,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111300 UP500
GC Corp 131,700 UP 2,800
DongwonInd 45,650 DN 500
Hanmi Science 30,400 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 144,400 UP 1,700
Hanssem 52,100 UP 300
F&F 151,000 DN 700
KSOE 80,200 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,050 UP 700
MS IND 17,150 UP 200
OCI 90,400 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 48,400 DN 4,900
KorZinc 550,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,870 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 34,850 UP 50
S-Oil 88,100 DN 100
LG Innotek 272,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,700 UP 2,900
HMM 22,500 UP 750
