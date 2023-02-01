SKNetworks 4,065 UP 5

KCC 232,500 DN 3,000

SKBP 71,600 DN 800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,770 UP 330

KIA CORP. 69,500 UP 2,700

HITEJINRO 26,000 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 90,100 DN 100

DOOSAN 90,400 DN 2,200

DL 61,200 UP 200

GS E&C 23,100 DN 200

Ottogi 470,000 DN 6,000

HtlShilla 80,000 UP 800

MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 230

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 720,000 UP 35,000

NHIS 9,340 UP 140

GS Retail 28,150 DN 700

KPIC 165,000 UP 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,970 UP 160

SKC 97,400 UP 2,200

LS 67,700 DN 2,800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111300 UP500

GC Corp 131,700 UP 2,800

DongwonInd 45,650 DN 500

Hanmi Science 30,400 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 144,400 UP 1,700

Hanssem 52,100 UP 300

F&F 151,000 DN 700

KSOE 80,200 UP 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,050 UP 700

MS IND 17,150 UP 200

OCI 90,400 UP 600

LS ELECTRIC 48,400 DN 4,900

KorZinc 550,000 UP 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,870 UP 80

HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 UP 200

IS DONGSEO 34,850 UP 50

S-Oil 88,100 DN 100

LG Innotek 272,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,700 UP 2,900

HMM 22,500 UP 750

(MORE)