KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKNetworks 4,065 UP 5
KCC 232,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 71,600 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,770 UP 330
KIA CORP. 69,500 UP 2,700
HITEJINRO 26,000 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 90,100 DN 100
DOOSAN 90,400 DN 2,200
DL 61,200 UP 200
GS E&C 23,100 DN 200
Ottogi 470,000 DN 6,000
HtlShilla 80,000 UP 800
MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 230
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 720,000 UP 35,000
NHIS 9,340 UP 140
GS Retail 28,150 DN 700
KPIC 165,000 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,970 UP 160
SKC 97,400 UP 2,200
LS 67,700 DN 2,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111300 UP500
GC Corp 131,700 UP 2,800
DongwonInd 45,650 DN 500
Hanmi Science 30,400 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 144,400 UP 1,700
Hanssem 52,100 UP 300
F&F 151,000 DN 700
KSOE 80,200 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,050 UP 700
MS IND 17,150 UP 200
OCI 90,400 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 48,400 DN 4,900
KorZinc 550,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,870 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 34,850 UP 50
S-Oil 88,100 DN 100
LG Innotek 272,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,700 UP 2,900
HMM 22,500 UP 750
(MORE)
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for adjusting regulatory, labor systems to global standards
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
Yoon, first lady meet Cambodian child at presidential office