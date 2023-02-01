KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 53,000 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 147,600 UP 200
Mobis 208,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,800 UP 400
S-1 57,500 DN 100
ZINUS 37,800 DN 500
Hanchem 209,000 DN 2,000
DWS 42,950 DN 800
KEPCO 19,660 DN 180
SamsungSecu 34,150 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 8,310 DN 150
SKTelecom 46,150 DN 450
HyundaiElev 30,150 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 125,400 UP 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,175 0
Hanon Systems 9,360 UP 220
SK 200,500 UP 2,400
ShinpoongPharm 21,250 UP 450
Handsome 27,100 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,900 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 15,290 DN 10
COWAY 55,800 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,300 UP 300
IBK 10,300 UP 50
DONGSUH 20,800 DN 100
SamsungEng 26,450 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 118,800 UP 300
PanOcean 6,340 UP 310
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 21,000 DN 950
LOTTE CONF 121,000 UP 1,100
KT 34,500 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24700 UP250
LOTTE TOUR 13,870 DN 10
LG Uplus 10,990 DN 120
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,400 UP 500
KT&G 92,500 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,530 DN 170
Doosanfc 33,550 UP 350
