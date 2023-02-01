KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 13,810 UP 200
Kangwonland 23,150 DN 350
NAVER 205,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 62,200 UP 800
NCsoft 458,500 UP 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,600 DN 700
COSMAX 78,400 UP 100
KIWOOM 100,400 UP 2,200
DSME 23,500 UP 450
HDSINFRA 7,380 DN 370
DWEC 4,615 DN 170
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 344,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,350 DN 250
LG H&H 691,000 DN 52,000
LGCHEM 688,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 66,000 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 42,450 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,150 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 99,100 DN 1,000
Celltrion 169,800 UP 8,200
TKG Huchems 19,550 DN 80
JB Financial Group 9,580 DN 560
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,600 DN 300
GS 44,600 UP 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,700 UP 1,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,200 UP 450
AMOREPACIFIC 141,400 DN 4,100
KIH 62,200 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,725 DN 15
LIG Nex1 81,000 UP 200
Fila Holdings 39,150 UP 450
SK Innovation 170,600 UP 8,500
FOOSUNG 12,740 UP 60
BNK Financial Group 7,080 0
POONGSAN 36,050 0
SD Biosensor 28,900 UP 300
emart 103,900 DN 300
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
(LEAD) Yoon calls for adjusting regulatory, labor systems to global standards
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
(URGENT) Pentagon chief says trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan enhances 'all of our security'
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Yoon, first lady meet Cambodian child at presidential office