LG Display 13,810 UP 200

Kangwonland 23,150 DN 350

NAVER 205,500 UP 3,000

Kakao 62,200 UP 800

NCsoft 458,500 UP 4,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 63,600 DN 700

COSMAX 78,400 UP 100

KIWOOM 100,400 UP 2,200

DSME 23,500 UP 450

HDSINFRA 7,380 DN 370

DWEC 4,615 DN 170

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,750 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 344,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 34,350 DN 250

LG H&H 691,000 DN 52,000

LGCHEM 688,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO E&C 66,000 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 42,450 UP 900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 56,100 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,150 UP 550

LGELECTRONICS 99,100 DN 1,000

Celltrion 169,800 UP 8,200

TKG Huchems 19,550 DN 80

JB Financial Group 9,580 DN 560

DAEWOONG PHARM 151,500 DN 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,600 DN 300

GS 44,600 UP 400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,700 UP 1,100

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,200 UP 450

AMOREPACIFIC 141,400 DN 4,100

KIH 62,200 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 2,725 DN 15

LIG Nex1 81,000 UP 200

Fila Holdings 39,150 UP 450

SK Innovation 170,600 UP 8,500

FOOSUNG 12,740 UP 60

BNK Financial Group 7,080 0

POONGSAN 36,050 0

SD Biosensor 28,900 UP 300

emart 103,900 DN 300

(MORE)