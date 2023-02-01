KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Meritz Financial 43,950 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 UP 1,500
Hansae 16,100 DN 140
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 00 UP1050
GKL 20,300 DN 100
KOLMAR KOREA 43,650 DN 800
CSWIND 66,500 UP 2,500
HanmiPharm 263,000 UP 6,500
KOLON IND 45,250 DN 300
PIAM 34,200 UP 150
HANJINKAL 40,950 0
Youngone Corp 43,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 804,000 UP 11,000
CHONGKUNDANG 81,400 DN 200
KakaoBank 27,750 UP 650
DoubleUGames 48,400 DN 800
KRAFTON 181,000 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 61,300 UP 200
BGF Retail 185,100 DN 1,600
SKCHEM 83,900 UP 100
HDC-OP 11,020 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 432,000 UP 17,500
ORION 125,300 UP 800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 383,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,460 UP 110
HANILCMT 11,870 DN 40
Doosan Bobcat 34,750 0
SKBS 77,000 UP 2,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,250 UP 50
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 UP 10
Netmarble 61,300 UP 300
HL MANDO 45,350 UP 850
SKSQUARE 36,950 UP 700
K Car 13,120 UP 390
LG Energy Solution 522,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 38,250 UP 250
SK ie technology 67,900 UP 900
HYBE 189,500 DN 2,200
kakaopay 61,400 UP 400
(END)
