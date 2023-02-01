Retired actress Shim Eun-ha denies rumor of return
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Shim Eun-ha, once a popular TV and movie celebrity in the 1990s, on Wednesday denied rumors of her return for a new project for the first time in 22 years.
The 51-year-old dismissed reports that she has signed a contract with a local production studio, BY4M, for a new work this year. Her agency said it will file a suit against those who spread the false rumor.
"I feel sorry for those who still remember and love me as they have heard the baseless news," Sim told Yonhap News Agency by phone. "I hope the day will come that I can return for a good role in a good work."
Shim enjoyed popularity by starring in hit drama series "The Last Match" (1994), "M" (1994) and "Trap of Youth" (1999) and is also known for her performances in movies "Christmas in August" (1998) and Art Museum by the Zoo" (1998).
She retired in 2001 and married Ji Sang-wook, a former lawmaker from the conservative bloc, in 2005. They have two daughters.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon, first lady meet Cambodian child at presidential office
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
(LEAD) Ex-Ssangbangwool chief said to have paid N. Korea US$8 mln in 2019 on behalf of Lee, Gyeonggi Province