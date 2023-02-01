Retired actress Shim Eun-ha denies rumor of return

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Shim Eun-ha, once a popular TV and movie celebrity in the 1990s, on Wednesday denied rumors of her return for a new project for the first time in 22 years.

The 51-year-old dismissed reports that she has signed a contract with a local production studio, BY4M, for a new work this year. Her agency said it will file a suit against those who spread the false rumor.

"I feel sorry for those who still remember and love me as they have heard the baseless news," Sim told Yonhap News Agency by phone. "I hope the day will come that I can return for a good role in a good work."

Shim enjoyed popularity by starring in hit drama series "The Last Match" (1994), "M" (1994) and "Trap of Youth" (1999) and is also known for her performances in movies "Christmas in August" (1998) and Art Museum by the Zoo" (1998).

She retired in 2001 and married Ji Sang-wook, a former lawmaker from the conservative bloc, in 2005. They have two daughters.



Former actress Shim Eun-ha is seen in this file photo. (Yonhap)

