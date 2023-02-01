Seoul stocks up over 1 pct ahead of U.S. rate decision
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares finished higher Wednesday, with investors paying close attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 24.72 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 2,449.8 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 651 million shares worth some 8.4 trillion won (US$6.8 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 512 to 347.
Foreigners bought a net 197 billion won, while institutions sold 196 billion won, and retail investors offloaded 16 billion won.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the previous session up 1.09 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.67 percent.
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 0.25 percentage point to a new range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent Wednesday (U.S. time).
Investors are hoping for signs of slower policy tightening by the Fed.
"In addition to the technical rebound after the recent weak sessions, caution against the upcoming FOMC results and the quarterly corporate earnings seem to have affected the stock prices," Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said.
In Seoul, tech and auto shares led the KOSPI's gains, with chip giants especially boosting the overall market on hopes for an upturn in demand.
The KOSPI's top cap, Samsung Electronics, rose 1.31 percent to 61,800 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.28 percent to 91,400 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.8 percent to 170,000 won.
Leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.19 percent to 522,000 won, and another battery heavyweight Samsung SDI surged 5.11 percent to 720,000 won.
Chemical giant LG Chem shed 0.29 percent to 688,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,231.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
(3rd LD) Chinese hackers attack 12 S. Korean academic institutions: KISA
-
S. Korea's gas, coal imports hit record high in 2022: data
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project
-
U.S., S. Korea agree to expand joint military drills, take strong steps against N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon, first lady meet Cambodian child at presidential office
-
China imposes mandatory virus tests for arrivals from S. Korea only in latest protest over curbs
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin