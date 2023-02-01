Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific 2022 net profit down 28.5 pct to 129.3 bln won

15:59 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 129.3 billion won (US$105 million), down 28.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 214.2 billion won, down 37.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 15 percent to 4.13 trillion won.
