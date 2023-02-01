Amorepacific Group shifts to black in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 10.7 billion won (US$8.7 million), swinging from a loss of 73.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 78.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 16.7 percent to 1.18 trillion won.

The operating profit was 45.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

