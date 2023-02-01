Amorepacific Group 2022 net profit down 48.9 pct to 149.2 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 149.2 billion won (US$121.2 million), down 48.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 271.9 billion won, down 23.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 15.6 percent to 4.49 trillion won.

