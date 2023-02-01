S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 1, 2023
All News 16:30 February 01, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.447 3.489 -4.2
2-year TB 3.395 3.450 -5.5
3-year TB 3.263 3.325 -6.2
10-year TB 3.239 3.297 -5.8
2-year MSB 3.394 3.438 -4.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.268 4.344 -7.6
91-day CD 3.590 3.630 -4.0
