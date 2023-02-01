Netflix announces password sharing crackdown in S. Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Netflix said Wednesday it will start cracking down on subscribers in South Korea who share their passwords for the streaming service as part of its anti-account sharing measures across the globe.

"People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix," the company said in an updated posting on its Korean web page.

"When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently, we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household."

It said it will use information, such as IP addresses, device IDs and account activity, from devices to detect a non-household member.

But it did not elaborate on the detailed dateline for the crackdown measures.

Netflix has announced plans to roll out stricter sharing bans and additional charges for non-family users by the end of March to increase its paid viewership.

Thanks to a number of global hits, including "Squid Game," Netflix is the leading streaming service provider in South Korea, posting 11.6 million monthly active users in December.



