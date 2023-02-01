Samsung C&T Q4 net profit up 185.4 pct to 666.2 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 666.2 billion won (US$541 million), up 185.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 634.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 327.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 9 percent to 10.64 trillion won.

