Samsung C&T 2022 net income up 39.1 pct to 2.54 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 2.54 trillion won (US$2.1 billion), up 39.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 2.52 trillion won, up 111.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 25.3 percent to 43.16 trillion won.

