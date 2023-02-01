Samsung C&T 2022 net income up 39.1 pct to 2.54 tln won
All News 17:06 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net income of 2.54 trillion won (US$2.1 billion), up 39.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 2.52 trillion won, up 111.4 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 25.3 percent to 43.16 trillion won.
