U.S. ambassador tries to allay S. Koreans' anxiety about 'extended deterrence' commitment

SEOUL -- Philip Goldberg, the top American envoy here, publicly asked South Korea on Wednesday to have confidence in Washington over its "extended deterrence" commitment against North Korean threats.

Goldberg made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Korean Women Journalists Association in Seoul, countering doubts among a growing number of people here regarding whether the U.S. is fully willing and ready to defend South Korea in the face of the North's advancing nuclear and missile programs.



DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Wednesday it will countersue the presidential office for accusing its spokesman of libel after he raised stock manipulation allegations involving the first lady.

Earlier this week, Yoon's office sued DP spokesman Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom on charges of making false claims that the name of first lady Kim Keon Hee was mentioned at least 300 times during a trial on the alleged manipulation of stock prices of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea.



S. Korea to test-launch new 'high-power' Hyunmoo ballistic missile this week: source

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to test-launch a new "high-power" ballistic missile later this week, an informed source said Wednesday, in a move to bolster deterrence against growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

The state-run Agency for Defense Development is scheduled to conduct the test of the missile, known as Hyunmoo-5, at its Anheung test site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Friday, according to the source.



Yoon says nurturing talented people in science is critical for survival

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that nurturing talented people in science and technology is the only way for the nation to survive in a world competing for technological supremacy.

Yoon made the remark while presiding over the inaugural strategic meeting on fostering talents at Kumoh National Institute of Technology in Gumi, 202 kilometers southeast of Seoul.



Yoon visits silicon wafer production facility

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a silicon wafer production facility Wednesday, vowing to spare no assistance for companies making bold investments.

Yoon visited the headquarters of SK siltron, a manufacturer of silicon wafers for semiconductors, in Gumi, 202 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to attend a ceremony marking the company's planned 1.2 trillion-won (US$975 million) investment in a new wafer production facility.



BIS economist says weak dollar could provide boon for S. Korea's trade

SEOUL -- A weak dollar could serve as a boon for South Korea's trade going forward as it provides better financing conditions for businesses, an economist at the Bank for Intentional Settlements (BIS) said Wednesday.

Shin Hyun-song, an economic adviser at the Switzerland-based BIS, also forecast that the dollar will likely stabilize "to some extent" after reaching a peak in October last year.



Activist indicted over alleged unauthorized contact with N. Korea spies

JEONJU -- A progressive South Korean activist has been indicted on charges of making unauthorized contact with North Korean spies, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ha Yeon-ho allegedly violated the National Security Law that bans unauthorized contact with North Koreans, the Jeonju District Prosecutors Office said. He is the head of a progressive civic organization, Jeonbuk People Movement, which is based in North Jeolla Province.



PPP leadership contender draws fire for posting controversial photo with celebrities

SEOUL -- A leading contender for the leadership of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) has been embroiled in a dispute after posting a controversial photo taken with two celebrities.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, one of the frontrunners in the ongoing PPP leadership race, posted a photo taken with veteran trot singer Nam Jin and volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung on Facebook last Friday, writing a comment indicating they are his supporters.



Fire breaks out at space center during fuel test for next generation space rocket

SEOUL -- A fire has broken out at a national space center in southern South Korea during an experiment on a turbopump for a next generation space rocket, the science ministry said Wednesday.

The fire started at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung and was extinguished about an hour later, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.



S. Korea's multipurpose satellite Arirang 6 to be launched in 4Q by European rocket

SEOUL -- South Korea will launch a multipurpose satellite in the fourth quarter of this year using a European space rocket, the science ministry said Wednesday.

The Korea Multipurpose Satellite 6, known as the Arirang 6, was originally planned to be launched on Russia's Angara 1.2 vehicle last year from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia.



(LEAD) Seoul stocks up over 1 pct ahead of U.S. rate decision

SEOUL -- Seoul shares finished higher Wednesday, with investors paying close attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 24.72 points, or 1.02 percent, to close at 2,449.8 points.

