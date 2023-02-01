Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, Lodgis Hospitality Holdings sign MOU for Asia resort projects

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Hotels & Resorts Co., on Wednesday agreed on a strategic partnership with a global hospitality company, as it prepares for a rebound in international travel after the pandemic.

The hospitality arm of Hanwha Group inked a memorandum of understanding with Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd for joint development, investment, and management activities in future hotel and integrated resort projects across Asia, it said.

Lodgis is a hotel investment joint venture that operates a total of 11 hotels and resorts in Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia. Its five-star Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi served as the venue for the summit meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Hanwha Hotels & Resorts and Lodgis will commit to exploring a strategic partnership on future regional lodging projects," the company said, adding it has already "identified potential sites in South Korea ideally suited for Lodgis' entry into the country."

Hanwha Hotels & Resorts operates a total of four hotels, 10 resorts, three golf courses and other theme parks in South Korea.

Peter Meyer (L), the CEO of Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd, and CEO Kim Hyung-cho of Hanwha Hotels & Resorts pose for a photo after an MOU signing ceremony held in Seoul on Feb. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

