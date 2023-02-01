Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, Lodgis Hospitality Holdings sign MOU for Asia resort projects
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Hotels & Resorts Co., on Wednesday agreed on a strategic partnership with a global hospitality company, as it prepares for a rebound in international travel after the pandemic.
The hospitality arm of Hanwha Group inked a memorandum of understanding with Lodgis Hospitality Holdings Pte. Ltd for joint development, investment, and management activities in future hotel and integrated resort projects across Asia, it said.
Lodgis is a hotel investment joint venture that operates a total of 11 hotels and resorts in Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia. Its five-star Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi served as the venue for the summit meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"Hanwha Hotels & Resorts and Lodgis will commit to exploring a strategic partnership on future regional lodging projects," the company said, adding it has already "identified potential sites in South Korea ideally suited for Lodgis' entry into the country."
Hanwha Hotels & Resorts operates a total of four hotels, 10 resorts, three golf courses and other theme parks in South Korea.
