Hyosung Advanced Materials Q4 net income down 92.6 pct to 5.6 bln won
All News 17:55 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 5.6 billion won (US$4.5 million), down 92.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 48.3 percent on-year to 49.8 billion won. Sales decreased 15.3 percent to 837.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
