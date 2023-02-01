Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Advanced Materials Q4 net income down 92.6 pct to 5.6 bln won

All News 17:55 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 5.6 billion won (US$4.5 million), down 92.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 48.3 percent on-year to 49.8 billion won. Sales decreased 15.3 percent to 837.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 7.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!