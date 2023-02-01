Hyosung Advanced Materials 2022 net income down 51.4 pct to 160.2 bln won
All News 17:55 February 01, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2022 net profit of 160.2 billion won (US$130.1 million), down 51.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 315.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 437.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 6.8 percent to 3.84 trillion won.
(END)
