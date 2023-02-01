Kia's Jan. sales rise 9 pct amid improving chip supplies
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday its sales rose 9 percent last month from a year earlier amid improving chip supplies.
Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold a total of 232,437 vehicles in January, up from 213,239 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 4.8 percent on-year to 38,678 units last month from 36,915, while overseas sales were up 9.9 percent to 193,456 from 176,105 during the cited period on higher demand for the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, it said.
"Improving semiconductor chip supplies are driving up vehicle production and sales. The company will launch competitive new and upgraded models to enhance profitability this year," the statement said.
The company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, including overseas sales of 2.6 million, in 2023.
