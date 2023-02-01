PSMC to raise 25 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- PSMC Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 25 billion won (US$20.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 25.93 million common shares at a price of 964 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

