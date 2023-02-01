S. Korea condemns deadly mosque bombing in Pakistan
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the recent deadly bombing attack at a mosque in Pakistan, and expressed condolences to the victims and their bereaved families.
At least 100 people have been confirmed dead in the attack in Peshawar on Monday, the bloodiest bombing in years, with hundreds of others injured.
"The government expresses deep concerns and strongly condemns the terrorist act," the ministry said in a statement.
It also extended "deep consolation and condolences" to the victims, their bereaved families, the Pakistani government and the people.
"Reasserting the firm position that a terrorist attack cannot be justified under any circumstances, the government will proactively take part in the international community's efforts to root out terrorism," the ministry said.
