S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bomber, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States staged combined air drills, involving a B-1B strategic bomber and F-22 and F-35B stealth fighters from the U.S. Air Force, in a show of Washington's "will and capabilities" against North Korean threats, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.

The allies conducted the drills over the Yellow Sea -- the first of their kind this year -- on Wednesday. The drills also involved F-35A fighter jets from South Korea's Air Force.

"The combined air drills this time show the U.S.' will and capabilities to provide strong and credible extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," the ministry said in a press release.

The joint maneuvers came after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there would be more deployments of such advanced military assets as F-22 and F-35 jets to ensure the credibility of the U.S.' extended deterrence.

Extended deterrence means the U.S.' commitment to use a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.



South Korean and U.S. Air Force aircraft engage in joint air drills over the Yellow Sea on Feb. 1, 2023 in this photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



