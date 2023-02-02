Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Amid falling semiconductor exports, trade deficit at its worst (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Senior citizens' free ride; Seoul city calls for gov't support while finance ministry says 'no grounds' to do so (Kookmin Daily)
-- Semiconductor exports dip 45 pct; trade deficit in January hits record monthly high (Donga Ilbo)
-- China's PCR testing takes aim at Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says gov't, enterprises will work together to overcome semiconductor crisis (Segye Times)
-- Trade deficit in January reaches all-time monthly high of US$12.7 billion (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Winter for semiconductor sector, trade deficit in January hits record monthly high (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Semiconductor exports halved; trade deficit in January hits record monthly high (Hankyoreh)
-- Trade deficit in January reaches all-time monthly high of US$12.7 billion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Economists warn MZ generation will shoulder debt burden from senior citizens (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Price for LPG, fuel for ordinary citizens, likely to rise (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Heating subsidies expanded (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea logs highest monthly trade deficit amid sluggish chip demand (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon pledges support for Korean chipmakers (Korea Times)
