SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 2.



Korean-language dailies

-- Amid falling semiconductor exports, trade deficit at its worst (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Senior citizens' free ride; Seoul city calls for gov't support while finance ministry says 'no grounds' to do so (Kookmin Daily)

-- Semiconductor exports dip 45 pct; trade deficit in January hits record monthly high (Donga Ilbo)

-- China's PCR testing takes aim at Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says gov't, enterprises will work together to overcome semiconductor crisis (Segye Times)

-- Trade deficit in January reaches all-time monthly high of US$12.7 billion (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Winter for semiconductor sector, trade deficit in January hits record monthly high (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Semiconductor exports halved; trade deficit in January hits record monthly high (Hankyoreh)

-- Trade deficit in January reaches all-time monthly high of US$12.7 billion (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Economists warn MZ generation will shoulder debt burden from senior citizens (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Price for LPG, fuel for ordinary citizens, likely to rise (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Heating subsidies expanded (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea logs highest monthly trade deficit amid sluggish chip demand (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon pledges support for Korean chipmakers (Korea Times)

(END)