Girl group NewJeans sweeps top three spots on Melon's monthly chart for Jan.
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Three new songs from K-pop rookie NewJeans exploded onto the latest monthly chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming service.
The girl group swept the top three spots, with "Ditto" debuting at No. 1, followed by "OMG" and "Hype Boy," according to the chart released Wednesday.
The first two songs make up the group's first single, "OMG," released Jan. 2, while the third was from the quintet's debut EP, "New Jeans," released in August.
Soloist Yoonha's "Event Horizon" debuted at No. 4 and "Antifragile" by girl group Le Sserafim came in fifth. NewJeans also launched "Attention," also off the debut EP, into the top 10 at No. 7.
Out of the country, "OMG" ranked 79th and "Ditto" 89th on the latest Billboard Hot 100, making the quintet the third K-pop act to have two songs on the chart at the same time.
In Britain, "Ditto" stayed for two consecutive weeks on the Official Singles Chart Top 100.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
