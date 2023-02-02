Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 02, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-6 Sunny 20
Incheon 01/-6 Sunny 20
Suwon 02/-6 Sunny 20
Cheongju 03/-5 Sunny 20
Daejeon 04/-6 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 03/-10 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 04/-4 Sunny 20
Gwangju 06/-3 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/02 Sunny 20
Daegu 06/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 09/-1 Sunny 20
(END)
