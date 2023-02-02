Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 02, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-6 Sunny 20

Incheon 01/-6 Sunny 20

Suwon 02/-6 Sunny 20

Cheongju 03/-5 Sunny 20

Daejeon 04/-6 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-10 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 04/-4 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/02 Sunny 20

Daegu 06/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 09/-1 Sunny 20

