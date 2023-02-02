BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop megastars BTS will unveil a photo book this month featuring images of member J-Hope, the group's management agency said Thursday.
The photo book, titled "All New Hope," will come out Feb. 17 as part of the septet's "Special 8 Photo-Folio" project launched in September to show off the group members' individual characters and new sides, BigHit Music said in a release.
J-Hope also released a concept film for the forthcoming photo book on social media the same day, surprising fans with his long hairstyle in one of the images.
Five other members -- Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin and V -- have published their individual photo books under the project.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
TXT's new EP contains members' personal experiences of being tempted
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
TXT's new album sold 1.8 mln copies on 1st day, highest after BTS
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Nat'l pension anticipated to be fully drained in 2055: NPS
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Support for Ahn doubles after Na quits PPP leadership race: poll
-
(LEAD) Two Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ earlier this week: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest' response to any U.S. military action
-
N. Korea says it will take 'toughest reaction' to any U.S. military attempt
-
S. Korea to test-launch new 'high-power' Hyunmoo ballistic missile this week: source
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bombers, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea