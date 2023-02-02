Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Singer Jay Park's soju brand Won Soju will be available in New York by the early half of this year, the company said Thursday, as the K-pop singer aims for a global expansion of the traditional Korean liquor.

Won Spirits Co., a soju brand founded by the K-pop singer and rapper Jay Park, has cleared all regulations needed to export its soju products to the United States, the company said.

Soju is a type of distilled liquor made with Korean rice.

Three products -- Won Soju, Won Soju Spirit and Won Soju Classic -- will be shipped to the U.S. starting this year.

It will be the first export of Won Spirits' products since its establishment in February 2022.

The company plans to further penetrate into other countries, adding that it had finalized trademark registration for the brand in countries such as the European Union, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, it said.

"We are very happy to be exporting our Won Soju products, as the brand was established with the goal to globalize soju. Won Spirits will make efforts to promote the taste of Korean traditional liquor globally."



The label of Won Soju set to be exported to the United States is shown in this rendered image provided by Won Spirits Co. on Feb. 2, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

